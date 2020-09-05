Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Burglars for Gun Control: Short Film

We The Internet TV has made an excellent parody of biased anti-gun news reports, in this “report” highly sympathetic to the point of view of burglars.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.