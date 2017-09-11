Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Boatlift: An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience

Tom Hanks narrates the epic story of the 9/11 boatlift that evacuated half a million people from the stricken piers and seawalls of Lower Manhattan. This short film is a good example of how free people respond in a crisis. Per the Huffington Post, “As panicked crowds rushed to find refuge from the area around the World Trade Center, many soon found themselves at the water’s edge, trapped on an island. After seeing huge groups of people gathering on the waterfront, the U.S. Coast Guard put out the call for all vessels in the area to help those who were stranded in lower Manhattan.The maritime community answered in force.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.