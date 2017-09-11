Boatlift: An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience

Tom Hanks narrates the epic story of the 9/11 boatlift that evacuated half a million people from the stricken piers and seawalls of Lower Manhattan. This short film is a good example of how free people respond in a crisis. Per the Huffington Post, “As panicked crowds rushed to find refuge from the area around the World Trade Center, many soon found themselves at the water’s edge, trapped on an island. After seeing huge groups of people gathering on the waterfront, the U.S. Coast Guard put out the call for all vessels in the area to help those who were stranded in lower Manhattan.The maritime community answered in force.”

