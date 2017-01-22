Are You a Funny Libertarian? An Opportunity For You.

Do you think you could be a comedian or a comedy writer? If you are a funny libertarian, the libertarian Moving Picture Institute offers grants, guidance, and entertainment industry expertise to advance the careers of those promoting freedom through humor.

Much truth is not only said in jest, it’s sometimes better said in jest. Humor deflects criticism, reduces hostility, and thereby opens minds. The comedy films on this site, and short films (many of which are comedic) are some of the most accessed content.

From the Moving Picture Institute: “MPI’s Project Standup identifies, funds, and mentors filmmakers — and comedians with a foot in the film world — who promote freedom through comedy. Whether they are crafting and performing stand-up routines, or creating video content or web series, funny people at all stages of their careers benefit from MPI grants, guidance, and entertainment industry expertise. Project Standup participants receive support from MPI in many ways, including mentorship and financial support to further their skills and careers. Some Project Standup fellows use their grants to take improv classes or cover the costs of attending comedy festivals and conferences. Others write or produce humorous web series, viral videos, and other Internet content. MPI-supported comedians have won major comedy awards and their projects have reached wide audiences, screening at festivals and garnering millions of views online. In addition to supporting individuals through this program, MPI also develops its own comedic content in-house.” You can learn more and apply here.

More about the Moving Picture Institute: