Andy Ngo: Antifa Is Anything But Anti-Fascist

Andy Ngo has become something of a legend in journalistic terms. He is one of the few legitimate journalists today in a sea of overpaid narrative spinners. He alone has done more to expose Antifa and to document the 2020 Portland riots than entire news networks. In this brief video, he warns what Antifa is really after, and reveals what drives him — despite great personal risk — to take them on.

