12 Libertarian DVD Holiday Gifts Under $10

Need some quick gift ideas for that special libertarian friend? Here are twelve films currently for sale on DVD for less than $10 at Amazon.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi | Film Review



When a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi is overwhelmed by Islamic militants, six security contractors risk all against impossible odds to save 31 Americans. Based on a true story. [Dir: Michael Bay/ John Krasinski, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale/ 144 min/ Action, Thriller/ Incompetent Government]

“It is impossible to experience the gripping new film 13 Hours and escape this conclusion: Obama and Hillary Clinton have lied through their teeth, gums, and cheeks about Benghazi…Riveting, intense, and highly suspenseful.”

–National Review

Currently on Amazon for $7.50

Amazing Grace | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

Inspired by Christian teachings against slavery, William Wilberforce leads an arduous but ultimately victorious life-long battle to abolish the slave trade. Amazing Grace credits: [Dir: Michael Apted/ Ioan Gruffudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Albert Finney/ 111 min/ Drama, Biography/ Anti-slavery, Law & the Individual]

“This is one of the greatest stories in history. And now it is the subject of an impressive new movie…the story reminds us that humanity has made great progress toward freedom, that each battle for freedom can be long and seemingly futile, but that the goal is worth time and money and effort.”

–The Guardian

Currently on Amazon for $5.99

Don Juan Demarco | Film Review



A young man’s romantic delusion renews his psychiatrist’s passion for life. [Dir: Jeremy Leven/ Johnny Depp, Marlon Brando, Faye Dunaway/ 92 min/ Romance, Comedy/ Psychiatry & Force, Individualism & Independence]

“A romantic film in every sense of the word: it’s about love, about making an adventure of life, and about the liberating effect that such an imaginative attitude has on people.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.99 | Great DVD pick for a date night!

Fahrenheit 451 | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

In a future time when books are banned, a secret underground preserves the world’s literature. [Dir: François Truffaut/ Julie Christie, Oskar Werner, Cyril Cusack/ 112 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Drama/ Freedom of Speech]

“A wonderful Ray Bradbury story, and its antiauthoritarian content will make it of very strong interest to libertarians. Truffaut’s telling of this story is Hitchcockian at times, and seems all the more so supported, as it is, by an excellent Bernard Hermann musical score.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.81

Footloose | Film Review



The new kid in a small town leads a high-school rebellion against the town’s antidancing law. [Dir: Herbert Ross/ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow/ 107 min/ Drama, Musical-Dance/ Government Enforced Morality]

Currently on Amazon for $5.99

Logan’s Run | Film Review



Two citizens of a twenty-third century automated welfare state reveal the lie on which their static society is based, and so destroy it. [Dir: Michael Anderson/ Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, Peter Ustinov/ 120 min/ SciFi-Fantasy, Action-Adventure/ Democide]

“An imaginative and sometimes exciting story, marked by memorable performances by Michael York and Peter Ustinov.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $5.99 | Great DVD pick for classic sci-fi fans!

Loving | Film Review



A married interracial couple’s determination to reside in their home state of Virginia, in violation of Virginia laws against interracial marriage, leads to the legal overturning of all such laws in sixteen states. Based on a true story. Loving credits: [Dir: Jeff Nichols/ Ruth Negga, Joel Edgerton, Will Dalton/ 123 min/ Drama, Romance/ Government as Bigot, Sexual Liberty, Social Tolerance]

“Loving captures at once the tension of man’s morally principled stand against the state, love’s intimacy and the immeasurable toll government control exacts upon the best people…It’s a hard, moving and elegiac movie and it ranks with ‘Black or White’ and ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ high among Hollywood’s greatest interracial-themed films.”

–Scott Holleran

Currently on Amazon for $9.63

Night Crossing | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

A heroic and ingenious father organizes an escape for his family from East Germany to the West via a homemade hot air balloon. Based on a true story. [Dir: Delbert Mann/ John Hurt, Jane Alexander, Beau Bridges/ 107 min/ Family, Action-Adventure/ Escape from Socialism, Creator as Hero]

“This entertaining and upbeat Disney film has a lot going for it. The story is inspiring. Music and timing of events are used effectively to build suspense. And John Hurt is particularly good in the leading role, as Mr. Strelzyk. A great family film.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $9.79 | Great DVD pick for a family movie night!

Sons of Liberty | Film Review



A group of young men–Sam Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock and Dr. Joseph Warren–secretly join together to oppose British domination, and end up sparking the American Revolution. [Dir: Kari Skogland/ Ben Barnes, Marton Csokas, Ryan Eggold/ 87 min/ Drama, History/ American Revolution, Resistance to Tyranny]

“Sons of Liberty is really the first good cinematic update in nearly 60 years to the story of America’s founding. And that’s what makes this History Channel production so important—it breathes new life into the story of the Revolution, by dramatizing it in terms not just accessible but engaging, even one might say sexy.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $7.50

South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

In the name of saving the children from obscene language, the parents of the South Park kids go to all extremes—including censorship, mind-controlling implants, executions, and finally war on Canada. [Dir: Trey Parker/ (voices of) Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mary Kay Bergman/ 80 min/ Comedy, Animated, Musical-Dance/ Freedom of Speech, Individualism]

“While censorship is the filmmakers’ main target, Parker and Stone also poo-poo Hollywood elitism, jingoism, racism, homophobia, Winona Ryder, Bill Gates and Conan O’Brien. Their favorite monster is the Motion Picture Association of America, self-appointed guardians of the nation’s chastity. It’s all in good dirty fun and in service of their pro-tolerance theme.”

–Washington Post

Currently on Amazon for $5.99

Still Mine | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

When a rural farmer builds a new home as a kindness to his ailing wife, a government bureaucrat threatens to tear it down for building code violations. Based on a true story. [Dir: Michael McGowan/ James Cromwell, Ronan Rees, Geneviève Bujold/ 102 min/ Drama/ Anti-regulation, Individualism]

“This film is notable as well for telling the love story of an elderly couple; in this age of hard-bodied youthful Hollywood stars, you don’t see that very often. And the story works, frankly far better and with more honesty than many cinematic teenage romps, thanks the excellent casting of James Cromwell in the lead and Geneviève Bujold as his memory-impaired wife. There is something a bit “made-for-TV” about the film in terms of production values, but you forget all that in the context–the picture of two people facing the fading light of age with dignity, resolve, and a kind of poignant understated heroism. Tears were shed at the end, both on screen…and off.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $6.59 | Great DVD pick for a date night!

Strictly Ballroom | Film Review



WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

When a talented renegade defies the authority of the Australian Dance Federation by dancing to his own steps, there’s only one thing it can do—stop him! [Dir: Baz Luhrmann/ Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter/ 94 min/ Musical-Dance, Comedy, Romance/ Australia/ Individualism & Independence]

“This is one of the few selections in this guide to receive the perfect “double-five” score—that is, dead-on libertarian content and first-rate production quality/entertainment value.”

–MissLiberty.com

Currently on Amazon for $7.97