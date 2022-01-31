2000 Mules | Documentary

1-31-22 | Dinesh D’Souza has announced that he will release a documentary — 2000 Mules — about voter fraud in the 2020 election. He is also releasing an associated book. Both will feature bombshell evidence collected by True the Vote, in which “mules,” i.e. paid cheaters, were filmed stuffing ballot boxes in key states across the country. The film was obtained using geo-tracking devices.

[ 2000 Mules credits: Dir: Dinesh D’Souza/ Documentary/ Corrupt Government/ 2022]

Links

Official Homepage

Book: i2000 Mules

1/31/22 | In a post about the 2000 Mules film, blogger Kanekoa at Substack offers an excellent timeline regarding the use of mail-in ballots in 2020 and makes the case that their vulnerability to fraud was known at the time by those pushing for such a change.

–Kanekoa

8-24-21 | Here’s how the cheaters were caught: “‘True The Vote has spent the last several months since late last year collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data—a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings—between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 in targeted areas in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data includes geofenced points of interest like ballot dropbox locations, as well as UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities…From this we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona,’ True The Vote’s document says. “According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes.”

–Breitbart

8-22-20 | “Mail-in ballots were part of a plot to deny Lincoln reelection in 1864.” Yes, their vulnerability to fraud has been known for a century and a half.

–Washington Post