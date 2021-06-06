Zack Snyder: Don’t Cancel Me! I’m A Democrat!

Don’t judge filmmaker Zack Snyder. He attempted the impossible. And now he is just trying to survive in a snake-pit of Hollywood leftists. In these situations one does what one must. You may recall that Snyder reported not long ago that he was working on a new film version of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. He even named his new film studio “the quarry” and compared himself to Howard Roark. Well, the left went after Zack Snyder mercilessly for that and has been hounding him ever since. So he just declared he was one of them, sort of. Of course, it will do him no good. When a leftist mob goes after you, surrender doesn’t help — the only thing that does is quite the opposite.

