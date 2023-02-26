Yuri Bezmenov (Tomas Shuman): Ideological Subversion

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet defector who grew to love the West and tried to save it. Most notably, he warned that “The main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. Only about 15% of time, money, and manpower is spent on espionage and such. The other 85% is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or active measures…or psychological warfare.” He explains that in detail in this fascinating one hour lecture. A lot of what Yuri Bezmenov talks about is eerily familiar in the current context of the 1619 Project, Antifa riots, statues being torn down, etc. Given that avowed Marxists seem to be behind most of this, it’s notable.

Related