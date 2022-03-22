You Can’t Watch This | Documentary

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Do we still have free speech? Five popular conservative and libertarian media icons discuss the challenges of operating in a tech world largely controlled by censorious progressives. [ You Can’t Watch This credits: Dir: George Llewelyn-John / Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Gavin McInnes, Paul Joseph Watson, Tommy Robinson/ 51min/ Documentary/ Freedom of Speech/ 2019]

You Can’t Watch This artfully captures the crawling censorship that has threatened public discussion in this country since 2016…It succeeds in capturing the plight of conservative and libertarian voices who are trying to take part in the dialogue through fair means.”
–Reclaim The Net

You Can’t Watch This is an independent documentary film concerning itself with Freedom of Speech and the online world. Told through the stories of high profile conservatives who vanished from the internet almost overnight, YCWT explores the effects and efficacy of social media censorship and the implications for Americans’ First Amendment rights.”
–Amazon

