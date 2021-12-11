WSJ: James Bond Is No Longer James Bond

The Wall Street Journal had a good editorial on the demise of the James Bond movies. In short, James Bond is no longer James Bond. “The original James Bond was suave and sassy while he resolved sinister plots. He exemplified cool: He drank vodka martinis but never to excess, was impeccably dressed and, though flirty, was a gentleman. The early films were filled with innuendo and scenes that were simultaneously exotic and a touch campy…But since Daniel Craig took over in 2006, things have turned strange, especially with his final Bond film, No Time to Die, which I recently watched. It was dark and gloomy like 2012’s Skyfall. Billie Eilish practically whispers the theme song, seemingly from a shrink’s couch.”

Maybe Hollywood had to destroy Bond. Ian Fleming created the Bond character to give cinematic representation and inspiration to those working to fight communism. In the left’s long march through the West’s institutions, Bond is just one more to fall. Let’s hope the franchise just winds down from here so they don’t actually cuck him like they did for Captain America and Superman.

Some years ago, blogger and wit David Burge nailed down the general process of what the left has been doing with everything from college degrees to the Academy Awards to America’s heroes, debasing and corrupting what made them respected in the first place while demanding that everyone act as though the value was still there.