Why Harvard Cancelled Its Best Black Professor

Economist Roland Fryer may just be the next Thomas Sowell, that is if he can survive the machinations of Harvard’s left-wing administrators. In this mini-documentary, Filmmaker Rob Montz takes a close look at Fryer’s unexpected suspension — and finds that Harvard’s official explanation is a cover for something much more sinister: an ideological academic assassination.

“Fryer became the youngest black professor to ever secure tenure at Harvard and won the prestigious John Bates Clark Medal, the prize for the best economist under 40 in the world. Fryer’s research routinely upended the woke orthodoxies dominating academia. Then, in 2018, Fryer’s career was suddenly cut short. Harvard had an official line on why: he’d sexually harassed his staff. Drawing on previously unreported documents and interviews with dozens of Fryer’s friends and colleagues, we reveal the cancellation of this renowned black professor for what it was: an ideological purge.”

Oh, and the woman who led the charge against Roland Fryer? Well, she happens to be the common thread in some very interesting scandals, including one that touches upon no less than Jeffrey Epstein (of pedophile island fame).