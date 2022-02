Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, currently in hiding, may regret disparaging as “a fringe minority” the 50,000 truckers who drove to Ottawa in protest of mandatory COVID vaccines. They certainly don’t look very fringe now, with what is being called the “largest truck convoy in history.” But just as “deplorables” in the US embraced the term when Hillary Clinton described her opponents as such, so too Canada’s “fringe” are embracing it as well — so much so that they now even have a song.

