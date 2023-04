Walter Williams was born on March 31st, 1936. He was an influential libertarian economist, a beloved professor at George Mason University, and a prolific and often witty writer. Free to Choose Media released a documentary about him in 2014, entitled Walter Williams: Suffer No Fools; it’s available free online.

He joined Milton Friedman in the PBS series Free to Choose.

Economist Thomas Sowell, his best friend for half a century, wrote this homage to Walter Williams.