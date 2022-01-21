Film critic Christian Toto has released a new book: Virtue Bombs: How Hollywood Got Woke and Lost Its Soul captures Hollywood’s depressing decline. “It’s my primal scream against a trend that has infiltrated every aspect of our lives but reared its head in unique ways in La La Land: casting via identity politics, woke comedy restrictions, hostage-style apologies, virtue signaling gone wild, the unwatchable Oscars, [and more]. Virtue Bombs connects all the necessary dots, framing an industry at war with itself…and consumers.”