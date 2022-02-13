Vindicated: Amanda Milius ‘Plot’ Film Was Right

Film director Amanda Milius has just been vindicated.

In 2020, Milius released The Plot Against the President, a documentary that alleged Hillary Clinton’s campaign had colluded with intelligence agencies to falsely smear the Trump administration with links to Russia. The political left treated the film’s narrative as a right-wing conspiracy theory of the lowest order. Facebook wouldn’t allow the filmmaker advertise the film. Amazon put it under review for two weeks mulling over whether to allow it. Mainstream reviewers refused to review it.

Well, they can start writing their apologies now. Special Counsel John Durham just filed a motion alleging that Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman “paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an ‘inference’ and ‘narrative’ to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia”…and then lied about it under oath. Durham says he has bank records proving the Clinton campaign paid the technology company. Durham has been extremely slow and thorough, so much so that I had thought he had nothing, but if he can prove all this, Milius is more than vindicated. And its Watergate all over again.

If you haven’t seen The Plot Against the President, I strongly recommend it.

Meme makers were quick to react to the news…