Video: Our Kids Do Not Belong To The Government

Many school administrators and teachers seem think they own our kids — that they can just teach them anything they damn well please. This came to light during the COVID pandemic. Parents saw for the first time, in live Zoom meetings, what was actually going on. Since then, a parents’ rebellion has taken place, with school board meetings turning raucous and new legislation being passed to prevent some of the more noxious leftist ideology (e.g., CRT) from being imposed.

That’s all good, but in this short video Reason makes the case that it’s just playing whack-a-mole to go after the problem this way, that the real and only lasting solution is full-on parental choice in education, with the money following the individual student rather than the institutions.

Reason makes a good point, because the problem runs very deep. Influential Harvard Magazine even called for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling. This is the attitude of the Left about your kids — they don’t really belong to you; it’s the “community” that owns them. MSNBC host Melissa Harris Perry said it rather bluntly in this clip. They aren’t kidding.

