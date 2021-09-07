Venice Film Festival Erases Taiwan’s Existence

Per Breitbart, in yet another example of the film industry caving to Chinese government demands, “The 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy is refusing to acknowledge the existence of Taiwan, referring to the country as ‘Chinese Taipei’ or simply ‘Taipei’ — which is Taiwan’s capital city — on its official site…The festival refers to all other countries of origin, including China, by their proper names. Taiwanese officials told the Reporter that the festival received pressure from its Chinese participants to make the name change.” This is part of a broader campaign by China to normalize its claim to Taiwan, very similar to Hitler’s repeated claim to the Sudetenland, which he eventually invaded and annexed.

