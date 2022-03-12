V For Vendetta | Film

Prometheus Special Award Winner

In a future totalitarian Britain, a secret masked hero known only as “V” attempts to overthrow the government. [ V For Vendetta credits: Dir: James McTeigue/ Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves/ 132 min/ Action, Drama, SciFi/ Resistance To Tyranny/ 2005 ]

“The movie is so full of anti-authoritarian messages that it is hard to see them all in only a single viewing. Any movie about fear and the use of fear to control a populous and the resulting tyranny would be of interest to libertarians. One as well made and timely as V for Vendetta with such a fine script, great acting and focused directing deserves our attention.”

–Libertarian Futurist Society



“Many libertarians embraced V for Vendetta as a quintessentially libertarian movie. Some anarchists declared it anarchistic. But does it really present a libertarian vision of individual rights, the state, and social change? Is V’s message objectively libertarian? I don’t believe it is. In significant and insuperable ways, I view V as anti-libertarian.”

–Future of Freedom Foundation

