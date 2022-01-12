Unsilenced | Film

IN THEATERS JANUARY 21

When the Chinese Communist Party orders a violent crackdown on the Falun Gong religious group, all involved must each choose whether to speak the truth or remain silent as a holocaust takes place. Based on true events. [ Unsilenced credits: Dir: Leon Lee/ Sam Trammell, Anastasia Lin, James Yi/ 108 min/ Drama/ Resistance to Tyranny, Freedom of Speech, Democide, Government as Torturer/ 2022]

“Plays like a Tom Clancy thriller.”

–Epoch Times



“Masterful production.”

–American Thinker

“Award-winning Director Leon Lee has a new film, a drama based on true events called Unsilenced. It takes us back to China in 1999, to the moment when the Chinese Communist Party suddenly bans a popular meditation practice, Falun Gong. Across the country, practitioners are arrested; media channels broadcast lies and propaganda to defame Falun Gong; and we watch as the lives of Wang, a brilliant PhD student, and his friends quickly spiral out of control as each is forced to decide if they’re willing to risk prison, torture, even death to tell the truth.”

–NTD