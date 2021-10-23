Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

UC Berkeley Students Happy To Support Taliban: Video

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz went to UC Berkeley campus to ask students if they would help raise money to train Taliban fighters to continue terrorist activities around the world including in the US. Many were happy to do so. This is the level of indoctrination going on at this most left-wing institution.
h/t PJ Media

