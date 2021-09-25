U.N. Me | Documentary

Through extensive interviews and archive footage, director Ami Horowitz exposes abuse, incompetence, and indifference to crimes against humanity at the United Nations, revealing it to be a corrupt and cynical organization totally and completely failing in its stated mission. [ U.N. Me credits: Dir: Ami Horowitz, Matthew Groff/ 90 min/ Documentary/ Incompetent Government/ 2009]

Note: the full documentary can be found free online at the Internet Archive.

“U.N. Me isn’t just a scathing indictment of the world body. It’s an indie shot across the bow of the documentary film industry which has all but ignored the ongoing crisis. Where is Moore and his illustrious peers while Horowitz and company were doing the grunt work of getting U.N. Me made?”

“The filmmakers present a sharp, well-argued case that exposes the rampant cronyism and greed eating away at the heart of the United Nations.”

