Top Gun Finds Its Balls: Won’t Kowtow To China

The new Top Gun film has returned to its pro-American roots, so much so that China may not allow it to be aired. This is quite a trend reversal, as Hollywood has been giving way to Chinese censors for the last decade.

Per PJ Media, “Paramount Pictures may have upset the Chinese by adding back Japanese and Taiwanese flags to Cruise’s leather flight jacket after the Chinese backer of the film, Tencent, demanded they be removed in 2019. When the film was shown in Taiwan, the audience erupted in cheers. Amazingly, this one gesture of defiance gave heart to millions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and elsewhere.”

Maybe someone at Paramount figured out that cucking to China was against Top Gun brand?