Tony Bobulinski Interview Quietly Shoved Under Rug

I watched the Tucker Carlson interview of Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski, and it had the feeling of an historic moment, like being there when the first thread of Watergate was unraveled. I naively thought that this would be all over the news the next day — it’s just too big to not be talked about. Bobulinski credibly, and with evidence, revealed that the Biden family and Joe Biden himself was deeply involved in selling political favors to foreign powers, a charge that would make a president Biden compromised to put it mildly. The insurgent right-wing media is talking about this revelation, but the MSM, with familiar consistency seemingly almost coordinated, has shoved it under the rug. Here’s a portion of the interview…

Related