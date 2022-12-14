To The End: The AOC Doc No One Is Watching

AOC’s new climate change documentary To the End brings up an interesting philosophical question. If a film is released and no one watches it, does it actually exist? Whoever backed this film must be wondering about that themselves.

Per Fox News, “The documentary debuted on more than 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters.” Ouch. Theaters would have been better off showing French cat videos. At least they get viewers. Bear in mind, critics did all they could to promote it: To the End has an 83% positive critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but sadly so few actual people watched it that the site shows insufficient votes from the public to calculate a popular score. Not to worry, the popular score on IMDB is 2.4/10, or about the same score Clamato would get if it were a film.

[h/t Instapundit]