Three Cheers For The Rittenhouse Jury’s Courage

During the Rittenhouse jury deliberation, MSNBC was caught trying to dox the jurors and was ejected from the courthouse by the judge. Earlier, someone was caught recording images of the jury as they arrived at the pick-up point where police transport jurors to the Kenosha County Courthouse. As everyone knows, doxing is stage one of the left’s revenge, stage two is what happens to a person after they are doxed. As if to make the threat to the jurors more palpable, outside the court angry Antifa mobs shouted and fought with Rittenhouse supporters.

And yet, in the midst of this, twelve ordinary people did the right thing, and faced down the mob to spare the life of a young hero. So, three cheers to these ordinary people, to the jury system, and to everyone who takes the time to serve on a jury.

By the way, libertarian comedian Doug Stanhope did a great bit on why you should take jury duty seriously.