Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World | Documentary

This extensive profile of libertarian economist Thomas Sowell explores his thoughts on race, history and economics. [ Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World credits: Dir: Tom Jennings/ Adaecus Brooks, Patrick Byrne, Alton Demore/ 60 min/ Documentary/ Libertarian Heroes/ 2021]

Note: the full documentary is available here and can typically be found online via search.

External Reviews

“Sowell’s story is a true testament to the American experience. His journey from humble beginnings to philosophical greatness deserved nothing short of excellence when it comes to cinematic representation. Thankfully, the filmmakers didn’t disappoint with their execution, and their work successfully honors the legacy of an American icon.”

–The Federalist Papers



How to See It

Free To Choose Network

DuckDuckGo Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Wikipedia

Books Authored



“Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World premieres on public television January 25, 2021. It explores the life and work of one of our era’s greatest authors on race, history and economics. The one-hour documentary will be hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Riley. ‘You’re about to meet one of the greatest minds of the past half-century,’ said Riley. Sowell began his life’s journey in rural North Carolina. As a boy, his family migrated to Harlem, NY, where his intellectual hunger and lifelong love of learning was kick-started with an introduction to the Harlem Library and culminated at the esteemed Hoover Institution. Between Harlem and Hoover, Sowell’s intellectual honesty and quest for facts took him into the Marine’s Combat Camera Corps during the Korean War, then on to Harvard, Columbia University and the University of Chicago for his PhD. in economics. He has earned positions at top universities as a professor of economics, was a popular syndicated columnist for 30 years, and has written and published 37 books – so far – on a variety of subjects. A true Renaissance man, Dr. Sowell also continues to pursue his love of nature photography. The one-hour program features insights from Sowell, interviews with colleagues, associates and with those he has inspired, revealing why the intensely private Thomas Sowell is considered by many to be ‘one of the greatest minds of the past half-century’ and ‘the smartest person in the room.’”

–Free to Choose Network

