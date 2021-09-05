This Has Gotta Stop: Eric Clapton Song Slams Covid Policies

Per PJ Media, Rock legend Eric Clapton has released a new song critical of continued government anti-Covid policies. “This Has Gotta Stop is believed to be a vaccine protest song, though it seems to cover various themes related to COVID restrictions. ‘This has gotta stop, enough is enough,’ the song begins. ‘I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough / If you wanna claim my soul / You’ll have to come and break down this door / I knew that something was going on wrong / When you started laying down the law.” The song is accompanied by an animated video (below). In 2020, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison also released several additional songs protesting government’s heavy-handed (and ineffective) anti-COVID tactics.

