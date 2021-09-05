This Has Gotta Stop: Eric Clapton Song Slams Covid Policies

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Per PJ Media, Rock legend Eric Clapton has released a new song critical of continued government anti-Covid policies. “This Has Gotta Stop is believed to be a vaccine protest song, though it seems to cover various themes related to COVID restrictions. ‘This has gotta stop, enough is enough,’ the song begins. ‘I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough / If you wanna claim my soul / You’ll have to come and break down this door / I knew that something was going on wrong / When you started laying down the law.” The song is accompanied by an animated video (below). In 2020, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison also released several additional songs protesting government’s heavy-handed (and ineffective) anti-COVID tactics.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.