The White Crow | Film

Acclaimed Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev risks all to escape communism and reach freedom in the West. Based on a true story. [ The White Crow credits: Dir: Ralph Fiennes/ Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann/ 127 min/ Biography, Drama/ Escape from Socialism/ 2019]

“A taut dramatic thriller that is as much about overcoming adversity and the drive of an artist to be free, as it is about Nureyev, the Cold War or ballet.”

–We Are Movie Geeks

“Part thriller, part meditation on life and art, part portrait of a man on a tightrope, The White Crow may be juggling more themes than it can handle. But Fiennes makes the result a thing of bruising beauty and an exhilarating gift.”

–Rolling Stone

“A richly textured drama that very nearly reincarnates the legendary artist and the Cold War era from which he sprang.”

–Chicago Reader

“The White Crow is not a standard biopic. It concentrates on Nureyev’s early years and the motivation behind his defection to the West. Ivenko delivers a first-rate debut while Fiennes, speaking only in Russian, is also at the top of his game, both as actor and director.”

–Victoria Advocate

