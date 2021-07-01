The Three Little Pigs Learn About Gun Control

In this short story, the Three Little Pigs learn “why internet activism doesn’t work and what is the best way to protect themselves from wolves.” The associated book is available here.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.