BMW released this excellent and touching commercial, The Small Escape, celebrating a 1964 escape from East Germany in which nine people were secretly shuttled to freedom in the West in a modified BMW Isetta. Escaping the “Worker’s Paradise” wasn’t easy. Five thousand attempted to breach the Berlin Wall, most ending up in brutal labor camps and about 200 killed on the spot. And yet, so unhappy was life behind the Iron Curtain, that young people in particular never stopped trying.

