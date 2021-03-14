The Simpsons: Russian Art Film Version

This Soviet version of The Simpsons opening credits has been viewed 12 million times on YouTube. It nails every depressing aspect of Soviet life. The Romanian TV channel has offers a short explanatory video.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
This Soviet version of The Simpsons opening credits has been viewed 12 million times on YouTube. It nails every depressing aspect of Soviet life. The Romanian TV channel has offers a short explanatory video.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.