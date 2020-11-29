The Rise Of Jordan Peterson | Documentary

An introduction to Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson, whose brilliantly-reasoned views on personal responsibility and free speech are challenging left-wing advocates of political correctness on their most holy ground. [ The Rise of Jordan Peterson credits: Dir: Patricia Marcoccia/ 91 min/ Documentary/ Freedom of Speech, Individualism/ 2019]

External Reviews

“The best takeaway from The Rise of Jordan Peterson one can take is that more than anything, he’s just a person. He’s not the savior of western civilization. He’s not a messiah figure. He’s also not some malicious globalist figure attempting to control the minds of the youth. He’s a man who’s unique psychology, position, intelligence and willingness to put his freedom on the line thrust him into prominence.”

–Legal Insurrection



“A fair and even-tempered overview of how Peterson became perhaps the most popular professor in North America and the accidental leader of a movement, strongly identified with young men, built around taking responsibility for oneself and carving order out of chaos.”

–National Review

“A rare, intimate glimpse into the life and mind of Jordan Peterson, the academic and best-selling author who captured the world’s attention with his criticisms of political correctness and his life-changing philosophy on discovering personal meaning. Christened as the most influential public intellectual in the western world, University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson skyrocketed to fame after he published a controversial viral video series entitled Professor Against Political Correctness in 2016. Within 2 years, he sold over 3 million copies of his self-help book, 12 Rules For Life, and became simultaneously branded by some as an academic rockstar selling out theatres around the world, and by others as a dangerous threat to progressive society.”

–DemandFilm

How to See It

Links

Leftists Threaten to “Bring Out the Guillotine” If Theaters Show This Film

Per RedState, “Theaters in many locations are terminating their showing of the documentary The Rise of Jordan Peterson after receiving threats of violence.”

Toronto Cinema Cancels Showing After Snowflake Employees Complain

Per the National Post, “Filmmakers say a Toronto cinema has cancelled a weeklong screening of their documentary about Jordan Peterson, the controversial psychology professor known for opposing political correctness and refusing to use preferred gender pronouns. Director Patricia Marcoccia said the film, The Rise of Jordan Peterson, was scheduled for a theatrical run at the Carlton Cinema beginning in late September. Marcoccia said the theatre was apologetic but cancelled the screening because some employees were uncomfortable with it.”