The Old Way: Gun Control Crowd Won’t Like This Film

Per Hollywood in Toto: “The upcoming western The Old Way, debuting Jan. 6, 2023 in theaters, stars Nicolas Cage as a reformed gunslinger trying to raise his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). When an outlaw gang threatens his family, Cage’s character schools his daughter in the art of self-defense, and that means Firearms Training 101.” Other films have been given low marks in the past for offering firearms training to teens. Apparently Hollywood has forgotten — more likely wants it to be forgotten — that high school gun clubs were very common not long ago, and somehow mass shootings were not.

