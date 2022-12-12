Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Old Way: Gun Control Crowd Won’t Like This Film

Per Hollywood in Toto: “The upcoming western The Old Way, debuting Jan. 6, 2023 in theaters, stars Nicolas Cage as a reformed gunslinger trying to raise his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). When an outlaw gang threatens his family, Cage’s character schools his daughter in the art of self-defense, and that means Firearms Training 101.” Other films have been given low marks in the past for offering firearms training to teens. Apparently Hollywood has forgotten — more likely wants it to be forgotten — that high school gun clubs were very common not long ago, and somehow mass shootings were not.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.