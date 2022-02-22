The Media Accountability Project: Kyle Fights Back

You may recall that during the trial of then 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse he was called a racist, white supremacist, murderer, etc. — often because the vacuous “news” sources in question assumed, apparently by common agreement and in face of known facts, that the two men he shot were black; spoiler: they were two white guys, one a wife beater and the other a pedophile. In the end, the jury did the right thing and acquitted Kyle. But it’s not over. Kyle has created a new organization — The Media Accountability Project — that will help him and others like him respond to the kind of biased slander he suffered.

Townhall interviewed Kyle briefly on this effort. “Right now we are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there’s others, don’t forget about Cenk [Uyhur] from the Young Turks — they continue to call me a murderer,” Rittenhouse said.

Action items:

1) Want to help? You can make a donation to the Media Accountability Project here. The video above shows why this is important.

2) Also, please take jury duty seriously. It was a rational jury that saved Kyle’s life from decades of unjust imprisonment. Comedian Doug Stanhope did a great bit on why you should always take jury duty.

3) Never heard of Kyle Rittenhouse? Tucker Carlson did a good short documentary that tells his story.

4) Three other cases of media slander were also covered in good libertarian films.