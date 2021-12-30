The Louisiana Law Blocking Care for Special Needs Kids

Louisiana turns down 75% of applications for special needs therapist licenses. Why, because they have very high standards? No, because the state just can’t be bothered. They turn down the applications “to lighten the burden on regulators.” So you have vulnerable special needs kids in trouble, people who want to help them and are qualified to help them, and the state saying no, we don’t have enough staff to fill out the forms. This sort of incompetence — and more than that, institutional selfishness — is something that progressive “good intentions” never take into account. As John Stossel demonstrates in this clip, this is just one more case where the road to hell is paved with regulatory good intentions.

Update: The Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian advocacy legal group, has taken the case of Ursula Newell-Davis and will attempt to fight the law.