The Kronies: Heroes Of Crony Capitalism | Short Films

Who are the Kronies? Animated heroes of crony capitalism, who use super-powers like regulation and tariffs to fight entrepreneurs. No competitive force is too much for their awesome ability to invoke government power for their own ends.

Per Reason, John Papola of Emergent Order backed the Kronies animated films. “‘I really believe that it’s fundamentally the unique nature of government as a monopoly that gives rise to these things. Whether you’re General Motors or General Electric or — you name the big corporation — and you have a fiduciary duty to go after the maximum profit, and you have the opportunity to use legislation to help do that or help keep your competitors at bay, you’re gonna do it. The incentives are so perverse that it’s not even a matter of morality after a certain point, because if your competitors are doing it, are you going to fire your people to be the nice guy, because you let the other guy take the subsidies and rig the rules against you?” John Papola was also the director of the excellent Love Gov: From First Date to Mandate series.

This first film introduced the Kronies and was followed by seven more animated shorts.

“Introducing General Surgeon, the team medic! He’s Big G’s own Doctor Feelgood. Combining Krony powers from every healthcare sector, he’s four Kronies in one!”

“With a crucial re-authorization vote looming, the Representatives must decide whether or not to support the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Johnny and Bobby nearly make a terrible mistake, one that could endanger their political careers!”

“Shrouded in a cowl of complexity, Bankor has the power to ‘see’ into the future. Using a mix of foresight and a magician’s sleight-of-hand, Bankor makes money out of moral hazard. This Prophet of Profit is no gold bug. He’s a consigliore, an insider and a rainmaker. Risky, you say? G-force ensures he gets bailed out when he finds himself in trouble.”

“Meet Parts, the Machinist, and Labor, his scrappy junkyard dog. Parts is a gruff-n-tough grease monkey who knows how to keep the political ‘machine’ running.”

“Meet Ariel Stryker, The Weapons Expert. She’s a sleek, sexy cyborg built from military surplus parts manufactured in every voting district in the Union.”

“Meet Kaptain Korn, the Extreme Shape-shifter. Kaptain Korn is a mutant hero who can change shape at will. One minute he’s coating on your corn flakes; another minute he’s bootleg liquor in your gas tank.”

“Big G is the leader of The Kronies. He towers over the other Kronies—heck, he towers over everybody. His bulging muscles are only a fraction of his power. His half-blue, half-red suit symbolizes the two-party system.”