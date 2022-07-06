The Kids In The Hall: Hilarious And Without Limits

The Canadian comedy group The Kids in the Hall are back on TV, thanks to Amazon, where they released a new series after a 27-year hiatus. One of the best things about them is that they couldn’t care less about being “appropriate,” which is refreshing in the current world of progressive programming. Per the Toronto Sun, “As they ready their return to TV, The Kids in the Hall aren’t too worried that their brand of humour might not sit well with the politically correct woke crowd. In fact, the comedy troupe — made up of long-time pals Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch and Kevin McDonald — is relishing the idea of potentially offending a few people.”

It’s sketch comedy, so just as with Saturday Night Live not everything is a hit, but there’s plenty that works. Here’s the trailer for the new series…

In the original series, they took on the forbidden topics of social justice activism and grooming in schools, which was just getting started back in 1990s.

Lest anyone mistake the group for arch-conservative, they also took on homophobia long before it was fashionable to care.