The Guardians | Documentary

An investigation of the Nevada family court system reveals corrupt practices that empower court-appointed guardians to forcibly institutionalize and rob the elderly. [ The Guardians credits: Dir: Billie Mintz/ Dee Drenta/ 104 min/ Documentary/ Psychiatric Coercion, Corrupt Government/ 2018]

“This revealing investigative documentary set in Las Vegas exposes allegations of corruption within the Nevada Guardianship and Family Court system. The film shines a light on a lucrative business that drains seniors’ life-savings. Victims and their families are caught in a scheme that has allowed corrupt court-appointed guardians to take total control over individuals’ healthcare and financial decisions.”

–CBC Documentary Channel



