Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

The Guardians | Documentary

Tagged: ,

An investigation of the Nevada family court system reveals corrupt practices that empower court-appointed guardians to forcibly institutionalize and rob the elderly. [ The Guardians credits: Dir: Billie Mintz/ Dee Drenta/ 104 min/ Documentary/ Psychiatric Coercion, Corrupt Government/ 2018]

External Reviews

“This revealing investigative documentary set in Las Vegas exposes allegations of corruption within the Nevada Guardianship and Family Court system.  The film shines a light on a lucrative business that drains seniors’ life-savings. Victims and their families are caught in a scheme that has allowed corrupt court-appointed guardians to take total control over individuals’ healthcare and financial decisions.”
–CBC Documentary Channel

How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)
Amazon (DVD)
Online Video Search

Links

IMDB
Book: Guardianships and the Elderly: The Perfect Crime
Book: Guardianship Fraud
Book: A Breach of Trust

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.