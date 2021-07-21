The Guardians | Documentary

An investigation of the Nevada family court system reveals corrupt practices that empower court-appointed guardians to forcibly institutionalize and rob the elderly. [ The Guardians credits: Dir: Billie Mintz/ Dee Drenta/ 104 min/ Documentary/ Psychiatric Coercion, Corrupt Government/ 2018]
“This revealing investigative documentary set in Las Vegas exposes allegations of corruption within the Nevada Guardianship and Family Court system. The film shines a light on a lucrative business that drains seniors’ life-savings. Victims and their families are caught in a scheme that has allowed corrupt court-appointed guardians to take total control over individuals’ healthcare and financial decisions.”
–CBC Documentary Channel
