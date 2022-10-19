The G Word: Netflix Show Promoting Big Gov Is Crap

Netflix has paid former President Obama an unknown sum to promote big government as the answer to social problems in its new show The G Word. According to journalist John Stossel, the show spins history and data to build a misleading case. Fortunately, says Stossel, the show is heavy-handed and unfunny so it’s probably not likely to convince many. Given that it’s basically a promo for big government, and that such a topic isn’t exactly in super-high demand, you have to wonder who backed The G Word and why.

If you want a good show explaining how big government works, one that’s actually funny, I recommend Love Gov. Here’s the trailer. The full playlist may be accessed on YouTube.