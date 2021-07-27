The Film Editor Who Removes Scenes for China

There are multiple reports now of US films made in Hollywood being edited to please Chinese censors (1,2,3,4,5). Why? Because these films are sold on a world market and China is a very large part of that market. These censors object to many things: topics that put the Chinese government in a bad light, overtly gay content, anything that reminds the world that Taiwan is a separate country, black people (anti-black racism is common there), anything anti-socialist, and tons more. Meanwhile, Hollywood tries to maintain the image of being very open to controversy (as long as it’s anti-Western), very liberal, etc. Comedian Ryan Long mocks Hollywood for this hypocrisy, (parody) explaining his role as film editor in this short clip.