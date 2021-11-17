Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

The Fake Environmentalist Attack On Bitcoin

Reason takes on the fake environmentalist claims about Bitcoin in the short film below. “By now, you’ve probably heard the environmentalist knock on bitcoin, including apocalyptic claims that it will use up all of the world’s energy and will single-handedly increase global temperatures until the planet is uninhabitable.” It turns out, of course, that these claims aren’t true, but are just part of a larger attempt by government and its allies to destroy this decentralized monetary system.
h/t Instapundit

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.