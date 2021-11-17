The Fake Environmentalist Attack On Bitcoin

Reason takes on the fake environmentalist claims about Bitcoin in the short film below. “By now, you’ve probably heard the environmentalist knock on bitcoin, including apocalyptic claims that it will use up all of the world’s energy and will single-handedly increase global temperatures until the planet is uninhabitable.” It turns out, of course, that these claims aren’t true, but are just part of a larger attempt by government and its allies to destroy this decentralized monetary system.

h/t Instapundit

