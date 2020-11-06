The Creepy Line | Documentary

Search engines and social media use Orwellian methods to manipulate public opinion — and hardly anyone knows about it. [ The Creepy Line credits: Dir: M.A. Taylor/ Robert Epstein, Jordan B. Peterson, Peter Schweizer/ 80 min/ Documentary/ Freedom Of Speech, Propaganda/ 2018]

Note: the full documentary is available on Amazon and can typically be found online via YouTube.



“The Creepy Line is a terrifying and important documentary.”

–National Review

“What price are you willing to pay to protect your personal information online? How much power should massive corporations like Google and Facebook be allowed to have over the flow of information in a free society? Where is the line between tech companies legitimately attempting to monetize their services through targeted advertising and outright predatory invasions of personal privacy? These are the questions raised by the brilliant new documentary, The Creepy Line.”

–The Federalist

“The Creepy Line is…a timely look at the way Google and other tech firms can already subtly skew the way you perceive the world—and skew elections in the process—without you even realizing it.”

–Splice Today

“The Creepy Line does a great job of informing the American public about these troubling social engineering issues that affect our democracy. Its not left vs. right, but the right for us to personally determine our future…”

–Shear on Social Media

Following the 2016 US election, a Google staffing meeting video (available at this link) was released anonymously to Breitbart News showing Google management openly depressed about Trump getting elected, and promising to do something about it by using Google to “fight fake news” and “educate low information voters.” That is, to manipulate search results in order to manipulate…you. “Seeking to reassure employees at a meeting following the victory of Donald Trump in 2016, Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined a range of responses to the election, including ‘educational tools’ to reach what one participant described as ‘low-information voters.’ Just a few days after the election, the Google CEO can be heard promising to prevent alleged ‘fake news’ from impacting future elections by investing in ‘machine learning and A.I.'”

–Breitbart

Later, Project Veritas released a damning video featuring a company insider spilling the beans on Google bias against conservatives. The video also features Google executive Jen Gennai, head of the company’s Responsible Innovation Team, explicitly saying that it’s Google’s moral duty to prevent “the next Trump situation.”

“Google’s bias towards left-wing media outlets has been laid bare by an algorithm which detected that it favors sites including CNN and The New York Times over others. According to data compiled by researchers from Northwestern University, the search engine promoted those sites over others repeatedly in November 2017.”

–Daily Mail