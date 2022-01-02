The Closed Circuit | Film

Three businessmen in Poland are arrested for “organized crime,” but as it turns out it’s the government itself that’s criminal. Based on a true story. [ The Closed Circuit credits: Dir: Ryszard Bugajski/ Janusz Gajos, Kazimierz Kaczor, Wojciech Zoladkowicz/ 120 min/ Action-Adventure, Drama/ Corrupt Government/ Poland/ 2013/ aka Uklad Zamkniety ]

“A compelling, strongly performed political thriller about greed and corruption in contemporary Gdansk, Poland, where some high-flying new entrepreneurs fall victim to the machinations of the city’s entrenched powers.”

–Variety

“Director Ryszard Bugajski characterises the conspiracy thriller as, ‘a picture about a battle between good and bad… about the clash between officials and ordinary people, who through their hard work and ingenuity are trying to build a new Poland.’…The creators of The Closed Circuit received the Vector Award from the Employers of the Republic of Poland Association, a prestigious prize given out since 2002 to people involved in business, politics, culture and the media. ‘For having courage to show the truth about the problems faced by Polish entrepreneurs in confronting the ruthless bureaucratic machine,’ the jury justified their choice, ‘and their perseverance in bringing the film to a close.'”

–Culture.Pl