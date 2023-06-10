Ten Years Ago This Week Snowden Warned Us

It was ten years ago that Edward Snowden, a minor employee at the NSA, blew the whistle on mass surveillance of US citizens by the federal government.

Such surveillance is a direct violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

A year later, filmmaker Laura Poitras released Citizenfour, a documentary about Snowden’s actions. If you haven’t yet seen it, please do. It’s an outstanding film that won the Academy Award and a gripping and informative experience.