Student Calls Cops on Will Witt of PragerU

In this hilarious clip, a college student calls the cops on Will Witt of PragerU, claiming that he is being terrorized by Witt’s intimidating ideas. Witt routinely interviews students on college campuses about political issues as part of PragerU’s video series. To their credit, the cops informed the student that speech is protected by the First Amendment. The student inadvertently became a salesperson for PragerU’s trademark t-shirt, as you can see at the end of the video.

In the student’s defense, he probably has teachers like the one featured in the video below.

And now for a song…

