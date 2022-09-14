Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Student Calls Cops on Will Witt of PragerU

In this hilarious clip, a college student calls the cops on Will Witt of PragerU, claiming that he is being terrorized by Witt’s intimidating ideas. Witt routinely interviews students on college campuses about political issues as part of PragerU’s video series. To their credit, the cops informed the student that speech is protected by the First Amendment. The student inadvertently became a salesperson for PragerU’s trademark t-shirt, as you can see at the end of the video.

In the student’s defense, he probably has teachers like the one featured in the video below.

And now for a song…

You can find more social justice parody videos here. Additional video’s from Will Witt of PragerU may be found on Prager’s YouTube channel.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.