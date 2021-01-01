Star Wars: Libertarian Special From Reason

Comedian Andrew Heaton reimagines Star Wars through libertarian eyes in this short parody video clip for Reason. He did a similar one for Star Trek.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
Comedian Andrew Heaton reimagines Star Wars through libertarian eyes in this short parody video clip for Reason. He did a similar one for Star Trek.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.