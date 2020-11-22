Would You Sign a Petition to Repeal the First Amendment? These People Would.

In this now classic clip from 2013, Mark Dice asks ordinary people to sign petition to repeal the First Amendment in order to silence the president’s critics—and they readily sign. [4 min/ Freedom of speech]

Links about the First Amendment



Films About Freedom of Speech

