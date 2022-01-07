Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Sidney Poitier, RIP: Guess Who’s Coming To Heaven

Actor Sidney Poitier has died, at 94. He is best remembered for his role in the landmark social tolerance classic Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.