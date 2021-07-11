Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Short Film: Is BLM Just A Marxist Front Group?

In this short film, Ami Horowitz takes a look at what Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters actually advocate — and it’s not pretty. Not only are black lives just tangential to the BLM cause, the organization’s leadership and many in its rank and file are committed Marxists who unhesitatingly state that their real purpose is the destruction of the United States as we know it — and who cheerfully justify street violence as their chosen path to that end.

On a related note, here’s how Google defines the word terrorist: “a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.