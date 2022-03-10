Servant Of The People: Zelensky’s First Role As Leader

By an odd coincidence, Volodymyr Zelensky, the current President of the Ukraine, once acted in a TV series in which he played…the President of the Ukraine. Per NationalWorld, “Servant of the People is a political satire about a history teacher who, after going viral ranting about corruption, ends up as President of Ukraine. It’s a fish-out-of-water comedy that ran for three series from 2015 to 2019 – dovetailing with creator and star Zelenskyy’s real-life presidential campaign…The series was a key part of Zelenskyy’s eventual real-life Presidential campaign.”

Channel 4 has bought the rights to air Servant of the People in the UK. Although it doesn’t seem to be available on streaming in the US, Amazon does offer a DVD-R.