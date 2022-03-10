Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Servant Of The People: Zelensky’s First Role As Leader

By an odd coincidence, Volodymyr Zelensky, the current President of the Ukraine, once acted in a TV series in which he played…the President of the Ukraine. Per NationalWorld, “Servant of the People is a political satire about a history teacher who, after going viral ranting about corruption, ends up as President of Ukraine. It’s a fish-out-of-water comedy that ran for three series from 2015 to 2019 – dovetailing with creator and star Zelenskyy’s real-life presidential campaign…The series was a key part of Zelenskyy’s eventual real-life Presidential campaign.”

Channel 4 has bought the rights to air Servant of the People in the UK. Although it doesn’t seem to be available on streaming in the US, Amazon does offer a DVD-R.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.